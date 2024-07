videoDetails

Debris fell on Mughal Road from a hill in Poonch

| Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

A heartbreaking picture of a landslide has come from Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. You can see how debris is falling from the hill and coming on the road. Due to this landslide, the Mughal Road connecting Poonch and Rajouri to Kashmir has been closed. This landslide incident has happened in Mountain area of ​​Surankot tehsil in Poonch district.