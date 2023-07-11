trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634005
Debris of crashed helicopter found in Nepal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
A helicopter including 6 people had gone missing in Nepal, now the news of its crash is coming to the fore. The helicopter was going from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu and five foreign nationals were on board.
