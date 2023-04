videoDetails

Decision will not come on Ansari brothers today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

The decision will not come from the MP MLA court of Ghazipur today. Judge Durgesh Kumar Pandey is reported to be on leave. The verdict was to come today on the punishment of the Ansari brothers in the 16-year-old case. The verdict in this case will now be pronounced on April 29.