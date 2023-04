videoDetails

Deepak Boxer catch from Mexico, Delhi Police team bring him to India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Delhi Police has brought Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, one of the top-10 gangsters of the country, to India. The boxer was on the verge of fleeing to America. Deepak reached Mexico through 5 countries through human trafficking agents.