Deepak Chaurasia strongly scolded Pakistani leader

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
This time also Pakistan crossed the boundaries of civility. Out of jealousy towards India, he first raised questions on the toss. Then the World Cup was declared fixed. His expert could see a chip in the ball. Even with so much jealousy, the Pakistanis were not satisfied, so prayers were read for India's defeat in the semi-finals and then the finals.India won 10 matches, losing only in the final. So now it is being celebrated in Pakistan. This is being said to be a system of nature. It is being said that this was the fate of the infidels.
