Deepak Vohra's big statement on Israel Hamas War

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:18 AM IST
Israel-Palestine conflict update: In response to Hamas attacks in Israeli border areas, Israeli air strikes continue on Gaza. Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has given a big warning, saying that if the bombing in Gaza is not stopped, then Muslims around the world will not be able to stop it. The Israel-Palestine war has taken a terrifying form. The army has indicated that it will not stop until Hamas is destroyed.
