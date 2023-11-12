trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687171
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath

|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Deepawali 2023: On the occasion of Diwali, a hugecc is being seen in the temples.. People across the country are reaching the temples.. doing puja.. and the beauty of the temple premises is worth seeing.
