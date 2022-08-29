Deepika to Bumrah: Big stars spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone arrived at the Mumbai airport in style. Too cool to stop and pose for the photographers, the diva didn't stop. Hansika Motwani, a South Indian celebrity, had her admirers drool outside a restaurant with her seductive appearance.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

