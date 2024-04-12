Advertisement
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes huge statement on Emergency

|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have made huge statement on Emergency during an Interview. In the interview, Rajnath Singh mentioned about his mother demise during Emergency. While Talking about his mother, Rajnath Singh's eyes welled up with tears. Further, Rajnath Singh commented on several important issues including Pakistan, Jammu-Kashmir and Article 370. Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

