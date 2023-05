videoDetails

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu, to leave for Rajouri in a while

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Jammu. After reaching Jammu, the Defense Minister will leave for Rajouri, where he will pay tribute to the martyred soldiers in the attack. During this, Army Chief Manoj Pandey will also be present with him.