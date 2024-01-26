trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714230
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the tricolor on Republic Day

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
देश आज गणतंत्र का महापर्व मना रहा है. दिल्ली के कर्त्तव्य पथ पर 75वें गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह की परेड में काफी कुछ नया देखने को मिलेगा. वहीं, कर्तव्य पथ पर जाने से पहले रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने तिरंगा फहराया. देखें ये वीडियो..

