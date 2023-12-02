trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694272
Defense Ministry will buy Prachanda helicopter for Army and Air Force

|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Prachand Helicopter: The Defense Ministry has decided to purchase 90 fighter jets for the Army and 66 indigenous Prachand helicopters for Airforce. 15 Prachanda helicopters have been handed over to our Army and Air Force.
