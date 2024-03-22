Advertisement
Delhi: AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Mar 22, 2024
Breaking News: In Delhi, workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rallied together to protest against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The demonstration highlighted the party's staunch support for their leader and raised concerns over the legal actions taken against him. The protest showcased the strong solidarity within the AAP community and their determination to advocate for justice in the face of adversity.

