Delhi Accident News: Car and Bike collide In Delhi

| Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Delhi Accident News: A car and a bike collided in Delhi, after which the car caught fire. Fortunately, the passengers in the car escaped unhurt. As soon as the incident was reported, the fire brigade team immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire. This accident created panic in the area and the local people heaved a sigh of relief that the passengers were safe. Now security officials are investigating the causes of this accident.