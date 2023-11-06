trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685031
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Like every year, this year too, not only air pollution is increasing in Delhi NCR... but the level of polluted politics on air pollution is also going out of control... Kejriwal government has announced its favorite Odd-Even formula in the season of pollution. Even Formula has also been announced to be implemented for a week from 13th November, the next day of Diwali...that is, like every year, this year too the responsibility of dealing with pollution has been placed on the shoulders of the people of Delhi.
