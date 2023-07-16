trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636131
Yamuna River water level decreasing slowly

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Due to the heavy rains of Monsoon 2023, the release of water from Hathinikund barrage in Delhi has seen an increase in the water level of the Yamuna river, causing flood-like situations in many nearby areas. Meanwhile, heavy rains have made the situation even more uncontrollable. At present, there is a decline in the water level of Yamuna, but at present the danger has not been averted because there is a water-logging-like situation in many areas.
Delhi and Haryana government attacks each other over Hathnikund Barrage water release
play icon1:34
Delhi and Haryana government attacks each other over Hathnikund Barrage water release
Yamuna River water level creates ruckus for Delhi
play icon11:19
Yamuna River water level creates ruckus for Delhi
PM Modi signs many big agreements during UAE Visit
play icon3:35
PM Modi signs many big agreements during UAE Visit
Om Prakash Rajbhar joins NDA, says, 'Will strengthen UP with BJP'
play icon6:42
Om Prakash Rajbhar joins NDA, says, 'Will strengthen UP with BJP'
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
play icon1:6
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
