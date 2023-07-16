trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636132
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi and Haryana government attacks each other over Hathnikund Barrage water release

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Due to heavy monsoon rains, a waterlogged situation had arisen in Delhi. Meanwhile, due to release of water from Hathini Kund dam, the water level of Yamuna rose, after which flood-like situation arose in many nearby areas. In this connection, the Delhi government seems to be continuously attacking the Haryana government. AAP government's minister Atishi Marlena attacked the Haryana government fiercely and in retaliation, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij also hit back at the Kejriwal government.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Yamuna River water level decreasing slowly
play icon8:55
Yamuna River water level decreasing slowly
Yamuna River water level creates ruckus for Delhi
play icon11:19
Yamuna River water level creates ruckus for Delhi
PM Modi signs many big agreements during UAE Visit
play icon3:35
PM Modi signs many big agreements during UAE Visit
Om Prakash Rajbhar joins NDA, says, 'Will strengthen UP with BJP'
play icon6:42
Om Prakash Rajbhar joins NDA, says, 'Will strengthen UP with BJP'
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
play icon1:6
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Yamuna River water level decreasing slowly
play icon8:55
Yamuna River water level decreasing slowly
Yamuna River water level creates ruckus for Delhi
play icon11:19
Yamuna River water level creates ruckus for Delhi
PM Modi signs many big agreements during UAE Visit
play icon3:35
PM Modi signs many big agreements during UAE Visit
Om Prakash Rajbhar joins NDA, says, 'Will strengthen UP with BJP'
play icon6:42
Om Prakash Rajbhar joins NDA, says, 'Will strengthen UP with BJP'
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
play icon1:6
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
Delhi Floods Update,atishi marlena on delhi floods,Atishi Marlena,atishi marlena interview,atishi marlena news,atishi marlena latest news,atishi marlena on haryana govt,delhi floods today,delhi floods live,delhi floods 2023 live,red fort flood,red fort flood news,flood,flood in delhi,Flood news,heavy rain,Heavy Rain in Delhi,weather update today,imd alert,Monsoon,monsoon 2023,Yamuna,yamuna danger level,Yamuna danger mark,Yamuna water level,Zee News,