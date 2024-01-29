trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715110
Delhi AQI Level crosses 380 mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Apart from severe cold, Delhi is hit by air pollution. Due to dense fog, many trains have been delayed. Further, Delhi's AQI has reached very poor category. Know the weather condition of Delhi in detail in this report.

