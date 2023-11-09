trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685982
Delhi AQI Level still in poor category, crosses 400 mark

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Delhi Pollution level is continuously rising and is still recorded beyond 400. Due to increasing pollution, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to take a big step. Delhi government is preparing to shower artificial rain in Delhi to combat increasing pollution.
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu-Kashmir's Samba
Play Icon3:52
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu-Kashmir's Samba
Delhi, Noida and Gurugram witnesses three different fire incidents
Play Icon0:46
Delhi, Noida and Gurugram witnesses three different fire incidents
TRF Terrorist Shot Dead in Jammu Kashmir's Encounter
Play Icon1:36
 TRF Terrorist Shot Dead in Jammu Kashmir's Encounter
Artificial Rain to combat increasing pollution in Delhi?
Play Icon6:51
Artificial Rain to combat increasing pollution in Delhi?
Watch Top 100 Morning Headlines in Non Stop Manner
Play Icon11:7
Watch Top 100 Morning Headlines in Non Stop Manner

