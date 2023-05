videoDetails

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh interact with AAP candidates winning UP Local Body Poll

| Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 21 interacted with the Aam Aadmi Party candidates who won UP local body poll. Eight candidates from AAP won the UP Local Body Polls from their respective areas. They all were invited to Delhi to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.