Delhi Assembly special session is going to be held tomorrow

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
kejriwal Arrest Update: After the arrest of Kejriwal, there is a stir in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party workers are protesting fiercely on the streets of Delhi. Meanwhile, the session of Delhi Assembly has been called. It is being told that health will be discussed in the Delhi Assembly session.

