Delhi-Based family attacked with swords and knives at Goa's Anjuna Beach, 4 arrested

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

At least four people were arrested for allegedly attacking Delhi-based tourists at Goa’s Anjuna Beach. The video of the horrific incident shared by the victim went viral all over the internet. Taking serious note of the incident, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the incident.