Delhi Bhajanpura Accident: Tremendous collision of bus and car, 3 killed। Hindi news

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The news of a horrific road accident is coming out from Delhi. In this road accident, three people have died on the spot. Car and bus were blown away in a tremendous accident in Delhi's Bhajanpura. In this accident, 1 female and two male passengers died tragically.
