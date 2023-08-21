trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651776
Delhi Breaking: Delhi government official accused of rape, Delhi government took action

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Delhi Breaking: A Delhi government official has been accused of raping a minor, after the rape case came to light, the Delhi Police has arrested the accused and started investigation after the complaint. The Delhi government has taken action in the matter and suspended the accused. Tell that the girl's father and the accused had friendship, the girl used to be upset, so the father had sent her to his friend's place to stay, after getting a chance, the accused raped the girl.
