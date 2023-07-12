trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634506
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Breaking: Flood threat increased in Delhi, demand for intervention from central government on rising water level

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Delhi Breaking: The danger of flood has increased in Delhi, the Delhi Government is demanding the intervention of the Central Government on the rising water level. Delhi CM Kejriwal has appealed to the central government to release water from Hathinikund barrage in Haryana.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
play icon2:31
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
play icon5:34
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
PM Modi France Visit: Modi will do surgical strike on Pakistan from Paris, China in tension with 26 Rafale
play icon7:12
PM Modi France Visit: Modi will do surgical strike on Pakistan from Paris, China in tension with 26 Rafale
'The Kerala Story' Actress Adah Sharma Recently Spotted Outside Her Residence
play icon1:50
'The Kerala Story' Actress Adah Sharma Recently Spotted Outside Her Residence
Bollywood's Most Versatile Actress Bhumi Pednekar Wore Fendi Ff-Jacquard Technical Black Jersey To The Airport
play icon0:49
Bollywood's Most Versatile Actress Bhumi Pednekar Wore Fendi Ff-Jacquard Technical Black Jersey To The Airport
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
play icon2:31
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
play icon5:34
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
PM Modi France Visit: Modi will do surgical strike on Pakistan from Paris, China in tension with 26 Rafale
play icon7:12
PM Modi France Visit: Modi will do surgical strike on Pakistan from Paris, China in tension with 26 Rafale
'The Kerala Story' Actress Adah Sharma Recently Spotted Outside Her Residence
play icon1:50
'The Kerala Story' Actress Adah Sharma Recently Spotted Outside Her Residence
Bollywood's Most Versatile Actress Bhumi Pednekar Wore Fendi Ff-Jacquard Technical Black Jersey To The Airport
play icon0:49
Bollywood's Most Versatile Actress Bhumi Pednekar Wore Fendi Ff-Jacquard Technical Black Jersey To The Airport
delhi flood 2023,Delhi Flood news,Yamuna flood,Kejriwal,Arvind Kejriwal,Zee News,Zee News,Delhi floods,Delhi News,delhi road caves,delhi flood alert,Delhi flood,delhi rain news,delhi flood alert live updates,Delhi weather news,delhi rain flood,Delhi Government,Delhi monsoon,delhi yamuna flood,Delhi rains,flood crisis,Breaking News,live news,Delhi,orange alert in delhi due to floods,Delhi NCR rain,flood in delhi,Delhi rain,Latest News,