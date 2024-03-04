videoDetails

Delhi Budget 2024 Updates: Kejriwal govt to give ₹1000 monthly to every woman...',says Atishi

| Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

Delhi Budget 2024 Updates: Atishi presented the budget of Kejriwal government today. While presenting the budget, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said that the period from 2014 to 2024 has been a journey of change. The people of Delhi have traveled the journey from despair to hope. When Ayodhya is described in Ramayana, it is said that there is no place like Ayodhya in the world and today we are trying to bring prosperity in Delhi also. GSDP in 2014 was Rs 4.95 lakh crore, currently it has increased 4 times. There were 2 lakh 23 thousand rupees in 2014, which has now become 4 lakh 62 thousand. In per capita income, Delhi ranks first among the states with a population of one crore. Our revenue is continuously increasing. Delhi's budget in 2014-15 was Rs 30950 crore. Today I am presenting a budget of Rs 76 thousand crore in 24-25.