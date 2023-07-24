trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639660
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi: Bull goes on rampage, attacks bike rider in Geeta colony

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
A bike rider in East Delhi’s Geeta colony was attacked by a bull on July 22. The bull suddenly turned and attacked when the biker when was passing through the road. As a result, the person fell off the bike. Soon, he was witnessed lying on the road, his scooty alongside.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
play icon0:59
Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
play icon1:51
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
Maharashtra: Nagpur Police raids cricket bookie’s residence, seizes over Rs 17 crores
play icon1:6
Maharashtra: Nagpur Police raids cricket bookie’s residence, seizes over Rs 17 crores
Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his residence ‘Jalsa’
play icon1:8
Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his residence ‘Jalsa’
IAF asks French firm Dassault to integrate Indian weapons into Rafale fighter jets
play icon2:45
IAF asks French firm Dassault to integrate Indian weapons into Rafale fighter jets
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
play icon0:59
Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
play icon1:51
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
Maharashtra: Nagpur Police raids cricket bookie’s residence, seizes over Rs 17 crores
play icon1:6
Maharashtra: Nagpur Police raids cricket bookie’s residence, seizes over Rs 17 crores
Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his residence ‘Jalsa’
play icon1:8
Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his residence ‘Jalsa’
IAF asks French firm Dassault to integrate Indian weapons into Rafale fighter jets
play icon2:45
IAF asks French firm Dassault to integrate Indian weapons into Rafale fighter jets