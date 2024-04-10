Advertisement
Delhi Bus Fight: Clash Between Bus Driver And Car Driver Over Brake Use - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Experience the tense confrontation between a bus driver and a car driver near Madhuban Chowk, Delhi, as they argue over frequent brake use. This incident, captured in a video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter, highlights concerns about road safety and driving behavior. Join the conversation as bystanders share their views on the altercation and advocate for responsible driving practices to avoid such conflicts in the future.

