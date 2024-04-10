Advertisement
Kejriwal Arrest News: Meeting of AAP calls at Kejriwal's residence regarding Lok Sabha Election

Apr 10, 2024
Kejriwal Arrest News: Now the Supreme Court has entered the Delhi Liquor Policy case. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reached the Supreme Court regarding the petition against the arrest. Meanwhile, on behalf of Kejriwal, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has raised the matter before the CJI. A big meeting has been called at the house of CM Arvind Kejriwal. A big meeting will be held at CM House. The meeting will be held at 1 pm. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will attend the meeting. Sunita Kejriwal will also attend the meeting. Sandeep Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai and Jasmine Shah will also attend the meeting. There will be discussion regarding the future strategy in the Lok Sabha elections.

