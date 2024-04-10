Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

YouTuber Rajat Dalal: Netizens React As He Narrowly Avoids Road Accident After Rash Driving

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Witness the dramatic moment as YouTuber Rajat Dalal narrowly avoids a road accident after engaging in rash driving. Dubbed "Dekho Fir Bach Gaya" by netizens, this incident has sparked a flurry of reactions online. Join the conversation as viewers express their thoughts and opinions on road safety and responsible driving practices. Don't miss the video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter, adding further context to the incident.

All Videos

Samajwadi Party releases Election Manifesto
Play Icon14:28
Samajwadi Party releases Election Manifesto
BJP releases another list ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon03:54
BJP releases another list ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Viral Video: United Airlines Pilot Fixes Plane's Window Just Before Takeoff
Play Icon00:20
Viral Video: United Airlines Pilot Fixes Plane's Window Just Before Takeoff
Kejriwal Arrest News: Meeting of AAP calls at Kejriwal's residence regarding Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon01:26
Kejriwal Arrest News: Meeting of AAP calls at Kejriwal's residence regarding Lok Sabha Election
Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim: Hilarious Throwback Fun Video Guaranteed To Make You Laugh
Play Icon01:12
Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim: Hilarious Throwback Fun Video Guaranteed To Make You Laugh

Trending Videos

Samajwadi Party releases Election Manifesto
play icon14:28
Samajwadi Party releases Election Manifesto
BJP releases another list ahead of Lok Sabha Election
play icon3:54
BJP releases another list ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Viral Video: United Airlines Pilot Fixes Plane's Window Just Before Takeoff
play icon0:20
Viral Video: United Airlines Pilot Fixes Plane's Window Just Before Takeoff
Kejriwal Arrest News: Meeting of AAP calls at Kejriwal's residence regarding Lok Sabha Election
play icon1:26
Kejriwal Arrest News: Meeting of AAP calls at Kejriwal's residence regarding Lok Sabha Election
Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim: Hilarious Throwback Fun Video Guaranteed To Make You Laugh
play icon1:12
Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim: Hilarious Throwback Fun Video Guaranteed To Make You Laugh