Delhi Chalo Kisan Andolan: Tensions Escalate at Shambhu Border amid Farmer Protests

|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: After almost two years, farmers have once again started the siege of Delhi. This time the farmers of Punjab have reached Delhi to protest under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. About 250 different organizations are included in this Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Meanwhile, there was a huge uproar at Shambhu border. Police released tear gas shells. Today farmers will march towards Delhi.

PM Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi to inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
PM Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi to inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi's Full Speech From Grand Event In UAE
Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi's Full Speech From Grand Event In UAE
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers
Delhi Chalo: Why are the farmers protesting again?
Delhi Chalo: Why are the farmers protesting again?
Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?
Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?

