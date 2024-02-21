trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723356
'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Emphasizes Need for MSP Law

Feb 21, 2024
In the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced a significant decision, stating that no farmer or youth will march forward, with leaders taking the lead to ensure a peaceful demonstration. Pandher highlighted the potential resolution by urging the central government to address the issue by enacting a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). The call for dialogue and the emphasis on a peaceful approach underscore the farmers' persistent efforts to seek a resolution to the ongoing agrarian concerns.

