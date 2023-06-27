NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 27 attacked the Central government and said that they don’t have a solid plan to improve Delhi’s law and order.

All Videos

ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
play icon2:23
ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
play icon1:41
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
play icon2:0
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
play icon1:32
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
play icon5:49
"Can A Country Be Run On Two Laws?…": PM Modi's Major Declaration About The Uniform Civil Code

Trending Videos

ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
play icon2:23
ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
play icon1:41
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
play icon2:0
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
play icon1:32
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
play icon5:49
"Can A Country Be Run On Two Laws?…": PM Modi's Major Declaration About The Uniform Civil Code