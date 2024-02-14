trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721150
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena jointly flagged off 350 electric buses today. This initiative marks a pivotal step in enhancing eco-friendly public transport options for the residents of the national capital.

