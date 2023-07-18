trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636883
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Hotel Taj West End in Bengaluru for Opposition meet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Hotel Taj West End in Bengaluru ahead of the Opposition meeting on July 17. He was received by the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on his arrival.
