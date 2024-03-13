NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Arvind Kejriwal Attacks BJP Over CAA: Raises Questions On Priorities And Resource Allocation

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Watch: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launches a scathing critique against the BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In addition to addressing recent attacks on the BJP, Kejriwal questions the government's priorities, emphasizing the imperative to focus on local issues like jobs and housing for Indian citizens before extending similar provisions to minorities from neighboring countries. The statement triggers discussions about resource allocation, all within the heightened context of Kejriwal's explicit criticism of the BJP's approach to the CAA.

