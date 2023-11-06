trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684740
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls High Level Meeting over increasing pollution

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Delhi government comes in full against increasing pollution in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has called a high level meeting to reduce pollution. Many leaders including the Environment Minister will participate in this meeting. Know the current condition of Delhi in this report.
