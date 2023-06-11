NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 11 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he can’t take care of the nation. While speaking over the ordinance brought by Center, he claimed that further such ordinances will be brought for other states as well.

All Videos

Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
9:52
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
3:26
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English
2:4
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English
Amit Shah's attack on Congress during Tamil Nadu visit
1:29
Amit Shah's attack on Congress during Tamil Nadu visit
Singer-Actress Sophie Choudry Makes A Chic Entrance At Manish Malhotra's Home
0:24
Singer-Actress Sophie Choudry Makes A Chic Entrance At Manish Malhotra's Home

Trending Videos

9:52
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
3:26
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
2:4
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English
1:29
Amit Shah's attack on Congress during Tamil Nadu visit
0:24
Singer-Actress Sophie Choudry Makes A Chic Entrance At Manish Malhotra's Home