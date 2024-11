videoDetails

DNA: Hindu Temple Attacked in Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

Attacks on Sanatan are not happening only in India. Hindus are in danger in Canada too. Khalistani terrorists are running amok due to the open support they are getting from the Canadian government. Justin Trudeau is already accused of running a Khalistani agenda. Now, direct attacks are being made on Hindus. Looking at the picture, it seems as if the Trudeau government has given a free hand to Khalistani terrorists.