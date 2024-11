videoDetails

DNA: Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh rescheduled

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

Now let's talk about a decision of the Election Commission.. The Election Commission has changed the dates of assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Kerala. Now the by-election for 9 seats in UP will be held on November 20 instead of November 13. By-elections for four seats in Punjab and one seat in Kerala will now be held on November 20. And the results will come on the fixed date i.e. November 23.