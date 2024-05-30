Advertisement
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files Interim bail extension plea in Rouse Avenue Court

|Updated: May 30, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Kejriwal Bail Extension Plea in Rouse Avenue Court: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a bail application in the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Yesterday i.e. on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got another big blow from the Supreme Court in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. The Supreme Court has rejected Kejriwal's application to increase his bail. The Supreme Court says that Kejriwal will have to surrender on June 2. After which Kejriwal has taken a big step today.

