Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Files New Petition in Delhi High Court

|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has Filed New Petition in Delhi High Court in Liquor Policy Scam Case. The petition has been filed against ED's 9th summon in Delhi Liquor Scam Case. To know more about the same, watch this report.

All Videos

Maharashtra: Fire At Scrap Shop In Thane's Dombivili East; No Injuries Reported
Play Icon00:54
Maharashtra: Fire At Scrap Shop In Thane's Dombivili East; No Injuries Reported
Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured in Kabir Nagar Building Collapse
Play Icon01:11
 Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured in Kabir Nagar Building Collapse
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:01
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Awadhesh Singh Yadav speaks on 'threat' issue to PM Modi
Play Icon11:43
Awadhesh Singh Yadav speaks on 'threat' issue to PM Modi
House collapsed at midnight in Delhi's Kabir Nagar
Play Icon02:49
House collapsed at midnight in Delhi's Kabir Nagar

Trending Videos

Maharashtra: Fire At Scrap Shop In Thane's Dombivili East; No Injuries Reported
play icon0:54
Maharashtra: Fire At Scrap Shop In Thane's Dombivili East; No Injuries Reported
Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured in Kabir Nagar Building Collapse
play icon1:11
Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured in Kabir Nagar Building Collapse
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:1
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Awadhesh Singh Yadav speaks on 'threat' issue to PM Modi
play icon11:43
Awadhesh Singh Yadav speaks on 'threat' issue to PM Modi
House collapsed at midnight in Delhi's Kabir Nagar
play icon2:49
House collapsed at midnight in Delhi's Kabir Nagar