Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets Interim Bail

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, who is jailed in the Delhi liquor policy scam. Kejriwal will now remain on bail till June 1.

