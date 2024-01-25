trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713746
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal on Ram Mandir: Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public meeting today. During his address, Kejriwal made huge statement over Ram Temple and said that Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha is a matter of pride. Further he added that, he gets inspiration from Lord Rama's life.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan Honor Courage at Veer Gatha 3.0 Felicitation Program in Delhi
Play Icon4:20
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan Honor Courage at Veer Gatha 3.0 Felicitation Program in Delhi
Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered
Play Icon1:51
Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered
Hindu side asks copy of Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report
Play Icon1:9
Hindu side asks copy of Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report
President Draupadi Murmu to address nation today ahead of Republic Day
Play Icon3:26
President Draupadi Murmu to address nation today ahead of Republic Day
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Gains Momentum As It Enters In West Bengal
Play Icon0:45
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Gains Momentum As It Enters In West Bengal

