Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suffers two setbacks

| Updated: May 28, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

Kejriwal Latest Update: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has suffered two big shocks. On one hand, the Supreme Court has rejected the application to increase the bail of Kejriwal. On the other hand, people are opposing CM Kejriwal's rally today in Zirakpur, Punjab.