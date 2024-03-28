Advertisement
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: The public Will Give An answer To This

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has strongly refuted the excise case against him as a political conspiracy, asserting that "the public will give an answer to this." Meanwhile, a Delhi Court has extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Kejriwal until April 1. These developments underscore the contentious nature of the legal proceedings and the political backdrop surrounding the case.

