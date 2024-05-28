Advertisement
Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals for Bail Extension

May 28, 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to extend his interim bail. In which he said that his kitten level has become very high, for which he has demanded in the court to extend his interim bail by seven days. The party said that after the arrest, Arvind Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 7 kg due to which his ketone level has become very high. Regarding which investigation is being conducted in Max. Kejriwal needs to undergo PET-CT scan and many tests. For which 7 days have been demanded for investigation.

Atishi Marlena issues statement on Kejriwal's health
Atishi Marlena issues statement on Kejriwal's health
TMC targets BJP over PM Modi's Kolkata Roadshow.
TMC targets BJP over PM Modi's Kolkata Roadshow.
Huge Revelation on Indigo Bomb Threat
Huge Revelation on Indigo Bomb Threat
Know full details on PM Modi's Kolkata Roadshow
Know full details on PM Modi's Kolkata Roadshow
Passengers creates Panic after bomb news in Indigo Flight
Passengers creates Panic after bomb news in Indigo Flight

