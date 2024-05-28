videoDetails

Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals for Bail Extension

| Updated: May 28, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to extend his interim bail. In which he said that his kitten level has become very high, for which he has demanded in the court to extend his interim bail by seven days. The party said that after the arrest, Arvind Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 7 kg due to which his ketone level has become very high. Regarding which investigation is being conducted in Max. Kejriwal needs to undergo PET-CT scan and many tests. For which 7 days have been demanded for investigation.