Delhi CM Kejriwal loosing weight in Jail?

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Kejriwal Weight Loss Update: Politics is continuously increasing regarding the weight of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Aam Aadmi Party alleges that Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 8 kg in jail. Is Kejriwal's health not well?