Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal On PM Modi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement regarding PM Modi. He said, 'PM Modi did nothing in 10 years. The PM has spread hatred among the people. People want to get rid of Modi.
