Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Speaking to ANI after three-hour-long meeting at Congress headquarters, party leader Alka Lamba informed that Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Deepak Babaria asked party workers to prepare for all seven seats of Delhi for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

